Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:59 PM

Police net eight accused of double murder

Police claimed to have arrested eight dacoits accused of double murder case of traders during a dacoity bid in limits of Kot Sultan Police station, Layyah

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested eight dacoits accused of double murder case of traders during a dacoity bid in limits of Kot Sultan Police station, Layyah.

Police sources said that it also recovered Rs 8.2 million gold and silver snatched during the dacoity a few days ago from the traders who put resistance and resultantly were killed by robbers.

They informed that Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and directed DPO Layyah, Nadeem Rizwi to set up a camp office on the crime site.

The District Police officer(DPO) deputed an experienced team to handle the case which by using scientific methods netted eight accused including: Imtiaz, Zahid, Usman, Mehran,Ali Ahmed alias Rukha, Adnan, Aktar and Zulqarnain, the sources said and added that police also recovered gold worth Rs 7.9 mln and silver of Rs over two lac from them.

The RPO appreciated Layyah police for tracing the case adding that setting up camp at the site bore required results.

