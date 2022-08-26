Police net eight POs involved in murder, attempt to murder cases

The police on Friday arrested eight Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in murder and attempt to murder cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested eight Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in murder and attempt to murder cases.

According to the spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) were conducted by the police to net POs, Court absconders and other outlaws.

Saddar Wah police held seven wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases.

The police arrested Naheed, Yousaf, Faiz, Jawad and Danial wanted in a murder case while Usman and Khurram, wanted in attempt to murder case were also netted.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police managed to net an accused namely Umar alias Raju, wanted in a murder case.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesman informed that the CPO directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and take stern action in accordance with the law against the criminals particularly most wanted.