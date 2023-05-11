Police net five drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over two kg charras and 35 litres of liquor, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Wah Cantt police held a Waqas on recovery of 1560 grams of charras. Race Course police rounded up Abdul Hadi for having 600 grams of charras.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to net an accused namely Waqas with 15 litres of liquor while Kahuta police nabbed two accused, Shakeel and Safeer for possessing 20 litres of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.