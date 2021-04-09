UrduPoint.com
Police Net Five POs Including Two Wanted In Murder, Attempt To Murder Case

Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police net five POs including two wanted in murder, attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases including two wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Gujar Khan police held two, Kashif Munir and Muhammad Imran, wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case registered in 2020 in Gujar Khan Police Station.

Airport police team managed to net Mubeen Bahadur wanted in a dacoity case.

City police conducted a raid and rounded up Jamaluddin, a PO.Similarly, Rawat police also arrested Javed Afzal, wanted in a case registered in 2020.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

