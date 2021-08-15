UrduPoint.com

Police, NET Foiled Drugs Smuggling Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) Abbottabad Sunday foiled smuggling of narcotics and liquor in Havelian and Abbottabad by seizing huge quantity and arrested three drug smugglers.

According to the police, NET Abbottabad seized 40-kilogram Hashish, 140 bottle liquor, 133 grams of ICE and also recovered one pistol with 25 rounds during an operation against drug trafficking in Havelian and Abbottabad.

Police and NET also arrested three smugglers including Shafique, Chavaiz and Dildar and registered cases under Narcotics Act against them.

During an operation in the Mirpur area, NET arrested a smuggler Shafique son of Rafique resident of Gorian and seized 20 kg Hashish.

