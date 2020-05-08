UrduPoint.com
Police Net Four Most Wanted Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Police conducted raids in different areas of Rawalpindi district and arrested four most wanted Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of A and B categories

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta, Pirwadhai and Naseerabad police teams conducted raids and managed to net four most wanted POs namely Waqas, Hamza, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Wajid.

Police also recovered weapons from their possession, he added.

He said police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had launched the crackdown against POs and court absconders and the criminals were being sent behind the bars.

Due to the efforts made by the police, now considerable reduction was being noticed especially of vehicles lifting cases, he added.

