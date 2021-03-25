UrduPoint.com
Police Net Four POs, A Bike Lifter, Two Involved In Display Of Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs), a bike lifter and two involved in display of fireworks.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Kotli Sattian police arrested Muhammad Faisal Khan and Riaz Khan wanted in a case registered in 2018.

Saddar Baroni police netted a PO namely Muhammad Ashraf wanted in an abduction case registered in 2019.

Ratta Amral police also nabbed a PO wanted in a case registered in 2020.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan Police have arrested a bike lifter besides recovering two stolen motorcycles, cash and other items from his possession.

Police team under the supervision of SHO Gujar Khan conducted a raid and managed to net an accused namely Arshad Mehmood alias Rashi who was a bike lifter and wanted in several cases.

Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Airport police also arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zain and Zia ur Rehman, involved in the display of fireworks. Police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

