Police Net Four POs After Encounter In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:22 PM

Police net four POs after encounter in Rawalpindi

Four proclaimed offender were held by Police after an encounter in the area of Airport Police station, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Four proclaimed offender were held by Police after an encounter in the area of Airport Police station, informed a Police spokesman.

On receiving information, a joint police team of Naseerabad, Westridge, Airport PS and elite force under the supervision of SP Potohar and ASP Cantt raided to arrest a proclaimed offender namely Qadir Khan but on seeing Police teams they opened indiscriminate firing, spokesman said.

The police also returned fire in self defence and during this encounter one accused namely Muhammad Akash received bullet injuries and arrested by Police.

Police party also managed to net three other POs namely Khawar Mehmood, Sarwar Mehmood and Syed Danish while two other managed to escape from the scene.

Police recovered arms and ammunition from their custody and sent them behind the bars, he added.

