UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Net Four POs In Rawalpindh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police net four POs in rawalpindh

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Rawat police managed to net four POs namely Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Iqbal alias Kalu who were wanted in different cases.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and take action in accordance with the law against criminals particularly the most wanted.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals Court

Recent Stories

France's Le Pen assails 'catastrophic' EU vaccinat ..

6 minutes ago

No shortage of oxygen in KTH: Spokesperson

6 minutes ago

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.74 value against US doll ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets senior of ..

21 minutes ago

EPA fines Rs10,000 to restaurant violating plastic ..

6 minutes ago

CDA directs to expedite development work on Expres ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.