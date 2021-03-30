Police net four POs in rawalpindh

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Rawat police managed to net four POs namely Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Iqbal alias Kalu who were wanted in different cases.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and take action in accordance with the law against criminals particularly the most wanted.