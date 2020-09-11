UrduPoint.com
Police Net Four Proclaimed Offenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:31 PM

Police net four Proclaimed Offenders

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of B category, allegedly involved in various crimes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of B category, allegedly involved in various crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

He told that Pirwadhai police managed to net two B-category POs namely Usman Ghani and Khalid Mehmood alias Mithu.

Similarly, Westrdige police arrested one B-category criminal namely Sheikh Nasir and R.A.Bazar police nabbed another B category PO namely Bilal Hafeez.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

