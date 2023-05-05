UrduPoint.com

Police Net Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Published May 05, 2023

Police net nine drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine accused on recovery of over 8820 grams charras and 50 bottles of liquor, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Waris Khan police held a female drug smuggler namely Shamim Akhtar and recovered 1370 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Nawaz for having 1100 grams charras.

Pirwadhai police netted Umair with 1680 grams charras and Gungmandi police arrested Haris for possessing 1350 grams charras.

New Town police in their operation managed to arrest Malik Shahid with 1420 grams charras while Westridge police held Muhammad Ali for possessing 1100 grams charras.

Cantt police apprehended a bootlegger namely Ishaq and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Other accused were sent behind the bars on recovery of drugs.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

