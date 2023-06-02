UrduPoint.com

Police Net Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Police net nine drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine accused on recovery of over two kg charras, 43 liters liquor and other items, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Bani police recovered 1210 grams of charras from the possession of Kamran while Sadiqabad police netted Ehtesham with 300 grams of charras.

Wah Cantt police held Mansoor for having 110 grams of charras while Dhamial police netted Usman for carrying 540 grams of charras.

Bani police arrested Bilal with 10 liters of liquor, Dawood Masih for having eight liters of liquor, Tahseen for carrying eight liters of liquor and Saif for possessing seven liters of liquor.

Whereas, Saddar Wah police in their operation managed to recover 10 liters of liquor from the possession of an accused namely Sajid.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

