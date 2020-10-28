Police net nine POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of B category, allegedly involved in different crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

He said, Taxila Cantt Police arrested seven B category POs namely Fahad, Asad, Shahid Mehmood, Saeed Akhtar, Malik Zahid, Faizan Ali and Ghiyam Ali who were POs and wanted in different cases.

Pirwadhai Police also held two POs namely Wahid Gul and Ghafoor Khan.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.