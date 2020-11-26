Police net nine POs including four most wanted in Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested nine Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including four most wanted allegedly involved in heinous crimes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested nine Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including four most wanted allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Kalar Syedan police managed to net three A category POs namely Nazar Gul, Fazal-e-Rabbi and Shahid Gul wanted in a murder case.

Jatli police also held an A category PO namely Tariq Mehmood alias Tari and a B category criminal identified as Khurram Shahzad.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni police nabbed four B category criminals,Waseem Shahzad, Irshad Qureshi, Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Imran who were POs and wanted in a case registered in Saddar Baroni police station.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and stern action would be taken in accordance with the law against criminals particularly most wanted.