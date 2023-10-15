Open Menu

Police Net Over 770 Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police have arrested over 770 big drug dealers in a grand operation launched on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

In the crackdown, more than 18 mounds hashish, over five kg heroin and Ice drug and more than 1500 liters of alcohol were recovered during 45 days, he said and appreciated the efforts of SDPO city and his team for clearing the drug pockets from their respective area.

He informed that about 300 drug addicts held from the drug pockets of Nulla Lai and its surroundings were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with the arrest of drug dealers, the treatment of drug addicts is also important, he added.

“Efforts are also being made to make the drug addicts a useful part of the society and we thank the district administration for their support,” the CPO said.

The drug supply network was broken, he informed.

The CPO also urged the citizens to come forward and play a role in the elimination of the drugs.

