Police Net Over 835 Drug Dealers On Recovery Of Over 771 Kg Charras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Police net over 835 drug dealers on recovery of over 771 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police have arrested over 835 big drug dealers in a grand operation launched on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

In the crackdown, over 771 hashish, over eight kg heroin, Ice drug and more than 1640 liters alcohol were recovered during 50 days, he said and appreciated the efforts of police teams for clearing the drug pockets from their respective areas.

He informed that about 300 drug addicts held from the drug pockets of Nulla Lai and its surroundings were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with the arrest of drug dealers, the treatment of drug addicts is also important, he added.

“Efforts are also being made to make the drug addicts a useful part of the society and we thank the district administration for their support,” the CPO said. The drug supply network was broken, he informed.

The CPO also urged the citizens to come forward and play a role in the elimination of the drugs.

