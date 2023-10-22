Open Menu

Police Net Over 851 Drug Dealers On Recovery Of Over 790 Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police have arrested over 851 big drug dealers in a grand operation launched on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

In the crackdown, over 790 hashish, over eight kg heroin, Ice drug, more than 1655 litres of alcohol and 150 liquor bottles were recovered during 52 days, he said and appreciated the efforts of police teams for clearing the drug pockets from their respective areas.

He informed that about 300 drug addicts held from the drug pockets of Nulla Lai and its surroundings were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Along with the arrest of drug dealers, the treatment of drug addicts is also important, he added.

“Efforts are also being made to make the drug addicts a useful part of the society and we thank the district administration for their support,” the CPO said.

The drug supply networks were broken, he informed.

The CPO also urged the citizens to come forward and play a role in the elimination of the drugs.

