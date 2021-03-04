Police net seven POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Race Course, Civil Line, Kalar Syedan and Saddar Baroni police managed to net seven POs namely Tariq, Akhtar Abbas, Toheed Baksar, Intizar Hussain, Khalid Ali, Aniyat Ali and a female identified as Iqra Khalid wanted in a different cases.

He said, police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.