Police Net Six Drug Peddlers; Recover Over Nine Kg Charras

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested six alleged drug pushers besides recovering over nine kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesman said that during the course of action, Chontra police held an accused namely Nasir and recovered 2400 grams charras while Shoaib was sent behind the bars for having 1400 grams charras.

Civil Line police arrested Naveed with 1050 grams charras while Owais was rounded up for possessing 1040 grams charras.

Bani police also recovered 1360 grams charras from the possession of Safdar. Paghwari police arrested Ziafat for carrying 1460 grams charras.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that operations against drug peddlers were being accelerated and the drug peddlers and bootleggers would be sent behind the bars.

