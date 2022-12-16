Police net six for running illegal petrol, LPG agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested six accused.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Majid while Chakri police held Numan Raza and Zubair Yousaf for operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

Police confiscated petrol, LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

He warned the rules violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The spokesman further informed that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling two bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 620 bags.

The authorities of the food department, along with Naseerabad police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up two drivers, Sajid and Ali Khan, who were trying to illegally ship out 620 wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division, he added.