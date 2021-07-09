UrduPoint.com
Police NET Teams Seize 30kg Hashish, Ice Drug

Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The newly established Narcotics Eradication Teams (NET) on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday arrested four drug smugglers and seized 30 kg of hashish and large quantity of ice in operation carried out in Sarband area of provincial metropolitan.

Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan said that the arrested smugglers were being interrogated to get information about other rackets involved in drug smuggling in the city.

He said that as per directives of the chief minister, strict crackdown has been initiated to eradicate drug menace from the society.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP has issued directives to Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to launch operations against drug mafia in their respective regions.

