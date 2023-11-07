Police net three car lifters; recover stolen car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police have arrested three car lifters and recovered a stolen car from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested three car lifters namely Zahid, Saeed and Waqar and recovered a stolen Toyota Car from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the police team and directed them to accelerate the operation against car and bike lifters.

He said all available resources were being utilized to bust the car and bike-lifter gangs.