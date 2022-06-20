Police net three drug peddlers, a bootlegger; 1,115 grams charras recovered

Rawalpindi police on Monday arrested three alleged drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovering 1,115 grams charras and 10 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Monday arrested three alleged drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovering 1,115 grams charras and 10 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, New Town police held an accused namely Shahid and recovered 250 grams charras while Airport police managed to net a drug peddler namely Sajjad and seized 525 grams charras.

Murree police also rounded up an accused namely Dilshad for having 340 grams charras.

R.A.Bazaar police in its operation recovered 10 liters liquor from the possession of a bootlegger namely Shahmir.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigations are in progress.