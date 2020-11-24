UrduPoint.com
Police Net Three POs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police net three POs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in various crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Police managed to net a B category PO namely Muhammad Iqbal wanted in a case registered in Pirwadhai police station. Similarly, New Town police nabbed a PO, Aqeel Haider. Sadiqabad police also conducted a raid and arrested a B category PO namely Shafqat Ullah.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

More Stories From Pakistan

