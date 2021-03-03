UrduPoint.com
Police Net Three POs

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three Proclaimed Offenders (POs) allegedly involved in different cases

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Cantt Police managed to net a PO namely Asif wanted in a case registered in Cantt police station. Civil Line police also arrested Saifullah wanted in a fraud case registered in Civil Line police station.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up Altaf Hussain, wanted in a case registered in Sadiqabad police station.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

