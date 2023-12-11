Police net three robbers after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday night netted three robbers after an encounter.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Dolphin team was attacked on Sunday night by three robbers in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police.

He informed that after encounter, three injured robbers were rounded up and police also recovered weapons from their possession.

He said, Dolphin patrolling team signalled to stop three bikers but they opened indiscriminate firing at the police party. Fortunately, Dolphin team remained unhurt and succeeded to net three injured robbers, he added.

After receiving information about the attack on the police party, senior police officers reached the spot and the injured robbers were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciating performance of police directed to accelerate operation against the robbers and other lawbreakers.

