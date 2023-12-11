Open Menu

Police Net Three Robbers After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police net three robbers after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police here on Sunday night netted three robbers after an encounter.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi Dolphin team was attacked on Sunday night by three robbers in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police.

He informed that after encounter, three injured robbers were rounded up and police also recovered weapons from their possession.

He said, Dolphin patrolling team signalled to stop three bikers but they opened indiscriminate firing at the police party. Fortunately, Dolphin team remained unhurt and succeeded to net three injured robbers, he added.

After receiving information about the attack on the police party, senior police officers reached the spot and the injured robbers were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Police also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciating performance of police directed to accelerate operation against the robbers and other lawbreakers.

APP/hrm/azh

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Police Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

1 hour ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

3 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

3 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan