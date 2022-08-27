Police net three wanted in murder, attempt to murder case

Police on Saturday arrested three accused allegedly involved in a murder and attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three accused allegedly involved in a murder and attempt to murder case.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Gujar Khan police on the directives of SSP Operations, Rawalpindi conducted raids and managed to net the main accused namely Nazakat and his two sons identified as Umair and Zubair who were allegedly involved in murder of Nasir and attempt to murder case of Babar.

Gujar Khan police on complaint of Babar registered a case nearly three weeks ago and succeeded to net three accused.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

The spokesman informed that the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.