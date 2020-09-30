Police net two POs in rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of B-category, allegedly involved in different cases.

According to a police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Sadiqabad police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws while two POs namely Mansoor Shehzad and Fahad were sent behind the bars.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be rounded up.

The CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted, he added.