Police nets 2 mainpuri, gutka sellers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police Thursday arrested two suspects in separate raids and recovered thousands packets of the banned mainpuri and gutka. According to the police spokesman, the Phuleli police raided the Iron market area and arrested Danish Iqbal Behlum.

The spokesman claimed that 2,000 ready packets of mainpuri and the raw material for another 20,000 packets were recovered from Behlum.

The police later booked Behlum under Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Mainpuri Act, 2019. In another raid in the Rickshaw market area, the Fort police arrested Babar Shaikh and recovered 3,000 packets. The spokesman told that Shaikh was also booked under the Act on the state's complaint.