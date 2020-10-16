Police nets 3 proclaimed offenders

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) of B category, allegedly involved in different crimes.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

He said, Pirwadhai police arrested three B category POs namely Muhammad Zakar, Muhammad Bilal and Mazhar Khan who were POs and wanted in a murder case.

He said the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

