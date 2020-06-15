Police nets drug peddler, recovers marijuana

UrduPoint.com
Local police on Monday have arrested notorious drug peddler and recovered 2300 grams of marijuana from his possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Local police on Monday have arrested notorious drug peddler and recovered 2300 grams of marijuana from his possession.

According to official spokesman,working on tip off, a team from Chubb Kalan Police Station, led by SHO Iftikhar Lurka raided at Chak No 63/15-L and succeeded to arrest notorious drug dealer Muhammad Bilal alias Mushki.

The Police team have recovered 2300 grams of marijuana from him.

Police have registered case under section 9c against the outlaw.

Further investigation was underway.

