Police Nets Eight Drug Peddlers, Weapon Holders

Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested eight drug peddlers and weapon holders besides recovering over five kg hashish from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested eight drug peddlers and weapon holders besides recovering over five kg hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers, Qadir Bakhsh and a woman namely Kosar Bibi for having 11400 grams and 2200 grams hashish respectively.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police rounded up Muhammad Naveed for possessing 1080 grams hashish. Wah Cantt police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Numan for carrying 1300 grams hashish.

Meanwhile, Saddar Division Police in their ongoing operation against anti-social elements managed to net four for possessing illegal weapons.

Gujar Khan police arrested Abdul Waheed and Shakeel Ahmed and recovered two Kalashnikov from their possession.

Rawat police held Maskeen for having a Kalashnikov. Similarly, Kotli Sattian police conducted a raid and rounded up Umar for carrying a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation. CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

