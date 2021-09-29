UrduPoint.com

Police Nets Five Dacoits Of Two Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:47 PM

Police nets five dacoits of two gangs

Civil Line Police claimed to have arrested five dangerous dacoits of two different gangs and recovered valuables from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Civil Line Police claimed to have arrested five dangerous dacoits of two different gangs and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Working on tip-off, SHO Civil Line Iftikhar Malkaani along with his team raided at two scattered place and managed to arrest five dangerous dacoits including ring leaders Iqbal and Wajid.

Similarly, three other dacoits identified as Aqib, Saqib and Hameed were traced with the help of mobile phone location were also netted by the police team. Three motorcycles, cash Rs 200,000, one riffle and four pistols were also recovered from the dacoits. The dacoits were involved in heinous crimes and wanted to police, said a spokesman.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

99 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

99 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

42 seconds ago
 Over 2.206 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.206 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

45 seconds ago
 Five killed, 20 injured in M9 Motorway accident

Five killed, 20 injured in M9 Motorway accident

46 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Eyes Closer Cooperation W ..

Russian Defense Ministry Eyes Closer Cooperation With Pakistan on Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 Effective LG system strengthens democracy: Preside ..

Effective LG system strengthens democracy: President

25 minutes ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singin ..

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins fans’ hearts by singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' in Manche ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.