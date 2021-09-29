Police nets five dacoits of two gangs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Civil Line Police claimed to have arrested five dangerous dacoits of two different gangs and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Working on tip-off, SHO Civil Line Iftikhar Malkaani along with his team raided at two scattered place and managed to arrest five dangerous dacoits including ring leaders Iqbal and Wajid.

Similarly, three other dacoits identified as Aqib, Saqib and Hameed were traced with the help of mobile phone location were also netted by the police team. Three motorcycles, cash Rs 200,000, one riffle and four pistols were also recovered from the dacoits. The dacoits were involved in heinous crimes and wanted to police, said a spokesman.