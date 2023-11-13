Open Menu

Police Nets Three Gangsters, Recovers Motorcycles, Rickshaws

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three gangsters and recovered motorcycles, auto rickshaws and other things of worth Rs 1.5 million from their possession.

Police sources said that Old Kotwali Police Station apprehended the accused of Riaz alias Riaza group and recovered the goods.

They informed that the accused included Riaz, Khalid Mehmood and Sajjad Ahmed who were wanted in different cases of robberies.

Police acted on the directions of ASP Gulghast, Muhammad Shahzaib, SDPO M. Fayyaz led the action along with SHO old Kotwali PS, Shabana Saif and her team, they stated.

APP/mjk

