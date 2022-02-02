UrduPoint.com

Police Netted 17 Drugs Peddlers During Crackdown

Published February 02, 2022

Police netted 17 drugs peddlers during crackdown

The local Police of Rawalpindi on Wednesday arrested 17 drug peddlers and recovered more than 8 kg of drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman

Rata Amral Police held Shakir Khan and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession and same police arrested Waqas Ali and recovered 310 gram charas from his custody.

Pirwadhi police nabbed Abdul Razzak and recovered 1.1 kg drugs from his possession. Following the operation, Newtown police seized 200 gram of charas from Shahbaz.

Westridge police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Bilal. Naseerabad police recovered 500 grams of charas from Ali Raza and same police recovered 120 grams of charas from Sohail.

Race Course police recovered 240 grams of charas from Abdul Rehman and same police recovered 220 gram of charas from Ali Hassan.

Civil Lines Police seized 260 grams of charas from Muhammad Munir.

Taxila Police seized 1.3 kg drugs from Ghulam Murtaza and same police recovered 360 grams of charas from Rizwan.

Wah Cantt Police seized 200 grams of charas from Qaim Ali. Saddar Barooni Police seized 320 grams of charas from Khadim and same police recovered 200 grams of charas from Waqar. While 340 grams of charas were recovered from Tauqeer. Rawat police recovered 350 grams of charas from Ehtesham.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under narcotics act and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz while praising the concerned SHOs and police teams adding that crackdown should be continued such illegal businesses.

