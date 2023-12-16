Open Menu

Police Netted Court Absconder

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Police netted court absconder

Police claimed to have arrested a court absconder who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a court absconder who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team arrested a court absconder named Falak Sher during snap checking who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case.

The criminal was arrested in 2006 by Muzaffarabad police in a drug case and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in 2016 and he was absconding since then and wanted to police.

The arrested accused was handed over to Muzaffarabad police for further action.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffarabad Criminals 2016 Court

Recent Stories

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

1 minute ago
 New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates ..

New Zealand tour: Selection committee deliberates rest option for Babar Azam

6 minutes ago
 APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day i ..

APS Tragedy: Speakers term Dec 16 as darkest day in country's history

8 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in ..

Minister inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

10 seconds ago
 PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

PEC holds 'Final year design projects' competition

12 seconds ago
 FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bl ..

FIA retrieve commercial properties worth Rs 6.4 bln of ETPB

5 minutes ago
PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming ..

PBF felicitates Kausar Taqdees Gillani on assuming as AJK minister

5 minutes ago
 JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhta ..

JI will win upcoming general elections 2024: Akhtar

5 minutes ago
 Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86

9 minutes ago
 For first time in history, Punjab govt conducts fi ..

For first time in history, Punjab govt conducts first artificial rain in Lahore

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices continue downward trajectory in local ..

Gold prices continue downward trajectory in local market

53 minutes ago
 Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawab al-Alhmad-al-Sabah dies

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawab al-Alhmad-al-Sabah dies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan