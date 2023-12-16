Police netted court absconder

Police claimed to have arrested a court absconder who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a court absconder who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team arrested a court absconder named Falak Sher during snap checking who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case.

The criminal was arrested in 2006 by Muzaffarabad police in a drug case and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in 2016 and he was absconding since then and wanted to police.

The arrested accused was handed over to Muzaffarabad police for further action.