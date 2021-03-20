UrduPoint.com
Police Netted Six POs Including Two Wanted In Heinous Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:48 PM

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two allegedly involved in heinous crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including two allegedly involved in heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, court absconders and other outlaws.

Taxila police arrested Khursheed Khan and Bakshad Khan allegedly involved in kidnapping and in a blind murder case. They were allegedly involved in kidnapping of Danish Maqsood and Maqsood Ahmed who were later murdered.

Jatli police rounded up three, Rab Nawaz Zaman, Gul Nawaz and Muhammad Basharat wanted in a case registered in Jalti police station.

Race Course police also netted a PO namely Waqar Hussain wanted in a case registered in Race Course police station.

He said, the police crackdown against criminals would continue and the outlaws would be sent behind the bars.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

