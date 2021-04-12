Police netted three POs

Police during crackdown against anti social element have arrested three proclaimed offenders, informed police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Police during crackdown against anti social element have arrested three proclaimed offenders, informed police spokesman on Monday.

He said R.A Bazaar police nabbed Hamaad Khan involved in hurl death threats to opponent in 2018 while Rata Amral police held Mohammad Amin on the violation of tenants laws.

Similarly, Jatli Police arrested Wazhat Hussain alias Zahid who was wanted by police from 2018. Divisional SPs have applauded the concerned SHOs and police teams and said that crackdown against wanted criminals would be continued till thier elimination.