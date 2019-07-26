UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Not To Hesitate Any Sacrifices For Protection Of Public's Lives: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:13 PM

Police not to hesitate any sacrifices for protection of public's lives: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butta Friday said at least 1716 Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) of 9 batch personnel were performing their responsibilities at respective districts of Balochistan which was peace positive sign in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butta Friday said at least 1716 Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) of 9 batch personnel were performing their responsibilities at respective districts of Balochistan which was peace positive sign in the province.

He said over 320 ATF Jawans including 17 levies force have completed their training under 10 batch passing out parade, adding police would not hesitate to sacrifice to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

IG Mohsin Hassan Butt shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of ATF 10 batch passing out parade at police training Center Sariab Road Quetta.

He stressed new ATF personnel that they must remain vigilant at their duties for any possible situation in the respective area, adding officials were giving quality training to jawans in ATF school to successfully tackle counter-terrorism in province which was started in 2013.

"ATF Jawans had been sent to Islamabad for counter-terrorism training before 2013 due to there is no training center in Balochistan and provincial government had to pay huge financial costs in this regard", he said.

He also appreciated provincial government to take all possible measures to ensure training of security forces including ATF personnel for enhancing capacity of security forces for large interest of province.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Police Road All Government

Recent Stories

West Indies recall Gayle for India one-day series

30 seconds ago

5474 vehicles challaned in violation of one-day

32 seconds ago

German Security Bodies Issue Warning About Rising ..

35 seconds ago

US approves merger of wireless operators T-Mobile, ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister "Kamyab Jawan" programme to collabo ..

5 minutes ago

Finnish motorists warned as heat drives thirsty mo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.