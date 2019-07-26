Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butta Friday said at least 1716 Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) of 9 batch personnel were performing their responsibilities at respective districts of Balochistan which was peace positive sign in the province

He said over 320 ATF Jawans including 17 levies force have completed their training under 10 batch passing out parade, adding police would not hesitate to sacrifice to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

IG Mohsin Hassan Butt shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of ATF 10 batch passing out parade at police training Center Sariab Road Quetta.

He stressed new ATF personnel that they must remain vigilant at their duties for any possible situation in the respective area, adding officials were giving quality training to jawans in ATF school to successfully tackle counter-terrorism in province which was started in 2013.

"ATF Jawans had been sent to Islamabad for counter-terrorism training before 2013 due to there is no training center in Balochistan and provincial government had to pay huge financial costs in this regard", he said.

He also appreciated provincial government to take all possible measures to ensure training of security forces including ATF personnel for enhancing capacity of security forces for large interest of province.