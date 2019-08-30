UrduPoint.com
Police Observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:19 PM

The police on Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour with zeal with

Officials expressed their protest against violation of human rights and brutalities of Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

They were wearing black ribbons on their arms and holding flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan also participated in the main rally at Faisal Chowk with thousands of officials who were raising slogans against Indian atrocities.

The police observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour in all its main and divisional offices as well as police stations expressing their strong stand with their Kashmiris.

The police also provided foolproof security to all rallies. More than 2,000 officials were deputed to perform security duty at different points on The Mall from Istanbul to Faisal chowk.

The participants of Kashmir Solidarity Hour rally were provided three layers security and teams of Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and vehicles of police stations ensured effective patrolling on routes of rallies and surrounding areas.

Snipers were deputed on the rooftops of high-rise buildings on the routes of Kashmir Solidarity Hour rally.

Staff of DIG Operations office also held a rally from DIG Operations office to District Courts. Officials from different branches of DIG Operations office participated in the rally.

