Police observe 'Youm-e-Shuhada'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police on Wednesday observed 'Youm-e-Shuhada' likewise in other parts of the country.

Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad, Dr.Jamil Ahmed along with Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Kharal, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh, officers of Rangers and Pakistan Army visited "Yadgar-e-Shuhda" and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for martyred policemen.

The martyred policemen were also remembered at a ceremony through a video documentary where the participants commended their services for maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdictions.