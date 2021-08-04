UrduPoint.com

Police Observe 'Youm-e-Shuhada'

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police observe 'Youm-e-Shuhada'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police on Wednesday observed 'Youm-e-Shuhada' likewise in other parts of the country.

Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad, Dr.Jamil Ahmed along with Deputy Inspector General Sharjil Kharal, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh, officers of Rangers and Pakistan Army visited "Yadgar-e-Shuhda" and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for martyred policemen.

The martyred policemen were also remembered at a ceremony through a video documentary where the participants commended their services for maintaining law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Law And Order Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

21 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

26 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

39 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

57 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.