Police observe Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Capital City Police on Monday observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police to pay homage to the sacrifices of police officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the blast of GPO Chowk in year 2008.

As many as 17 police personnel including two assistant sub inspectors and 15 officials were martyred in the tragic blast.

A memorial ceremony was held at GPO Chowk Mall Road here where candles were lighten up and flowers wreaths were laid to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs of GPO Chowk blast.

SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, SP Headquarters Dr Asad Ejaz, divisional SPs, senior police officers, heirs of the martyrs and citizens attended the ceremony.

Special prayers were also offered for the martyred police officers on this occasion.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, in his message said that the martyred police officials were exceptionally courageous and pride of the country who laid their lives to save the citizens.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that Lahore police had been looking after the families of the martyrs and providing them all the facilities through 'Welfare Eye' Project at their door steps.

Senior Police officers, prominent citizens from all sections of society also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs on this occasion.