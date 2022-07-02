Police observes anti-dengue day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Police observed the Anti-Dengue Day on Saturday in its various wings in the light of the Punjab government directive to create awareness among the force about dengue and adopt preventive measures to safeguard police personnel from the disease.

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, anti-dengue spray was carried out, under the supervision of DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other officers concerned in all branches of the Lahore Police District Headquarters including office premises, parking areas, canteen, parks, corridors, officers rooms and washrooms, plant pots, air-coolers and other specific points likely to be the possible breeding areas of the dengue larvae.

Lahore Police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that anti-dengue spray, cleanliness and other related precautionary measures were being carried out regularly in all the units to keep the police force safe from the deadly dengue virus. He ordered for ensuring compliance and not allowing stagnant water inside or outside the police stations, offices as well as entry and exit points of police checkpoints in the city.