Police observes Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed with great reverence nationwide on Thursday as well as in Punjab and provincial metropolis to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of heroes of Police force who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Lahore police paid exemplary homage to the Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and lives of citizens.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police has been observed for the eighth consecutive year to pay tribute to the martyrs of Police. High officials of Lahore police including Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and others senior police officers laid wreaths of flowers on the graves of the martyrs.

The CCPO along with other high officials offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred heroes.

He visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubin at Cavalry graveyard. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SP Cantt Division, SP Traffic, SDPOs and mother of Shaheed Syed Ahmad Mubin was also present on this occasion.

Guard of honor was presented to the grave of the Shaheed DIG Ahmad Mubin.

While talking to the media persons, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that more than 1500 personnel of Punjab police, whereas 329 martyrs of Lahore police had laid their precious lives in the line of duty to protect the life and properties of the citizens.

He said, all out resources were being utilized for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore police had written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

The CCPO said that the whole nation remembered the sacrifices rendered by martyred police Jawans to make the country safe and peaceful, and free of terrorism.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Police force was utilizing all its professional skills to eradicate internal enemies of the country along with maintaining law and order situation.