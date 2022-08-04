UrduPoint.com

Police Observes Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Police observes Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police

Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed with great reverence nationwide on Thursday as well as in Punjab and provincial metropolis to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of heroes of Police force who laid down their lives in the line of duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed with great reverence nationwide on Thursday as well as in Punjab and provincial metropolis to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of heroes of Police force who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Lahore police paid exemplary homage to the Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and lives of citizens.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police has been observed for the eighth consecutive year to pay tribute to the martyrs of Police. High officials of Lahore police including Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and others senior police officers laid wreaths of flowers on the graves of the martyrs.

The CCPO along with other high officials offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred heroes.

He visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubin at Cavalry graveyard. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SP Cantt Division, SP Traffic, SDPOs and mother of Shaheed Syed Ahmad Mubin was also present on this occasion.

Guard of honor was presented to the grave of the Shaheed DIG Ahmad Mubin.

While talking to the media persons, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that more than 1500 personnel of Punjab police, whereas 329 martyrs of Lahore police had laid their precious lives in the line of duty to protect the life and properties of the citizens.

He said, all out resources were being utilized for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore police had written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

The CCPO said that the whole nation remembered the sacrifices rendered by martyred police Jawans to make the country safe and peaceful, and free of terrorism.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Police force was utilizing all its professional skills to eradicate internal enemies of the country along with maintaining law and order situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Traffic Media All Blood

Recent Stories

Four US cops charged over Breonna Taylor death

Four US cops charged over Breonna Taylor death

3 minutes ago
 Armed clash case: Nazir Chohan remanded in police ..

Armed clash case: Nazir Chohan remanded in police custody

3 minutes ago
 Mexico races to rescue 10 trapped coal miners

Mexico races to rescue 10 trapped coal miners

3 minutes ago
 Processions, Majalis held in memory of Karbala mar ..

Processions, Majalis held in memory of Karbala martyrs

4 minutes ago
 PSMA urges govt to take decision for export of sur ..

PSMA urges govt to take decision for export of surplus sugar

4 minutes ago
 Parts of blast-damaged Beirut silos collapse on an ..

Parts of blast-damaged Beirut silos collapse on anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.