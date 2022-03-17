UrduPoint.com

Police Obtain Remand Of Accused In Murder Case

March 17, 2022

The Hyderabad police have obtained remand of a woman and her brother in law who were allegedly involved in murder of 12 years old daughter of the arrested woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have obtained remand of a woman and her brother in law who were allegedly involved in murder of 12 years old daughter of the arrested woman.

The police spokesman informed here Thursday that Shrimati Guali and Ramki Tharkur were arrested on Wednesday, a day after throat slit body of Naina was found in a hut in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

He informed that both the suspects allegedly had an extramarital affair which was exposed before the slain girl and became the reason for her murder.

The woman's husband Hoshi Thakur was a labour who lived with his wife and children in a hut in Tando Yousuf area.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Tando Yousuf police station on complaint of the girl's father.

