UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Of Twin Cities Conduct Search Operation, Arrest 75 Suspects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:02 PM

Police of twin cities conduct search operation, arrest 75 suspects

Islamabad and Rawalpindi police on Thursday conducted joint patrolling as well as search operation at IJP road and nabbed 75 suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad and Rawalpindi police on Thursday conducted joint patrolling as well as search operation at IJP road and nabbed 75 suspects.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police of both districts conducted patrolling as well as search operation from 6: p.m. to 10: p.m. last night near the areas of IJP Road, Double Road and Carriage Factory. This exercise, he said, was participated by police officials of Industrial area, Sabzi Mandi police stations of Islamabad and New Town and Pirwadhai police stations of Rawalpindi. Special Protection Unit of Islamabad police and Elite and Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi also participated in it and nabbed a total of 75 suspects.

As many as 60 suspects were shifted to police stations of Islamabad while 15 to police stations of Rawalpindi.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that purpose of such operation is to curb crime through coordinated efforts.

He said that such joint efforts would be improved and crackdown to be ensured against proclaimed offenders, absconders, criminal elements and car lifters.

He said that wanted persons would be arrested and such efforts would continue in future to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Car Rawalpindi Criminals From P

Recent Stories

PCB CEO Wasim Khan addresses press conference

14 minutes ago

Excise deptt serves sealing notices to 478 propert ..

4 minutes ago

Nine dead, 1008 injured in 946 road traffic crashe ..

4 minutes ago

Another PSL bookie held, gambling articles recover ..

4 minutes ago

Iran About 1.5 Years Away From Permanent EAEU Memb ..

6 minutes ago

Distt Admin claims to retrieves 301,218 sq ft land ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.