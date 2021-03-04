Police of twin cities conduct search operation, arrest 75 suspects

Islamabad and Rawalpindi police on Thursday conducted joint patrolling as well as search operation at IJP road and nabbed 75 suspects

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police of both districts conducted patrolling as well as search operation from 6: p.m. to 10: p.m. last night near the areas of IJP Road, Double Road and Carriage Factory. This exercise, he said, was participated by police officials of Industrial area, Sabzi Mandi police stations of Islamabad and New Town and Pirwadhai police stations of Rawalpindi. Special Protection Unit of Islamabad police and Elite and Dolphin Force of Rawalpindi also participated in it and nabbed a total of 75 suspects.

As many as 60 suspects were shifted to police stations of Islamabad while 15 to police stations of Rawalpindi.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that purpose of such operation is to curb crime through coordinated efforts.

He said that such joint efforts would be improved and crackdown to be ensured against proclaimed offenders, absconders, criminal elements and car lifters.

He said that wanted persons would be arrested and such efforts would continue in future to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.