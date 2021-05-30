UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Offer Cold Drinks To Motorists

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police offer cold drinks to motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi offered cold drinks to the motorists, bike riders to beat the heat.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said in a statement issued here that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He directed the traffic wardens to behave with the citizens politely.

Motorists and bike riders quenched their thirst and thanked city traffic Police Rawalpindi for offering drinks.

One of the motorists Nadeem Sheikh said that this is a noble cause termed it a good gesture of traffic police.

City Traffic Police has already been observed hospitality week to aware the general public about the laws.

During the week, traffic police had presented flowers and gifts to the motorists on the important sections of the city's road.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

41 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

1 hour ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.