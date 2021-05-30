Police offer cold drinks to motorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi offered cold drinks to the motorists, bike riders to beat the heat.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said in a statement issued here that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He directed the traffic wardens to behave with the citizens politely.

Motorists and bike riders quenched their thirst and thanked city traffic Police Rawalpindi for offering drinks.

One of the motorists Nadeem Sheikh said that this is a noble cause termed it a good gesture of traffic police.

City Traffic Police has already been observed hospitality week to aware the general public about the laws.

During the week, traffic police had presented flowers and gifts to the motorists on the important sections of the city's road.