Police office set on fire in Islamabad by protesters

(@FahadShabbir)

The miscreants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday set on fire the office of the Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Police, Industrial Area in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The miscreants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday set on fire the office of the Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Police, Industrial Area in the Federal capital.

According to a spokesperson of Islamabad Police, the miscreants forcefully entered in the office of Senior Superintendent of the Industrial Areas and set on fire the entire record of the Police Station.

The violent protester had also blocked the traffic on Srinagar Highway from G-11 to G-14 and blocked traffic on Islamabad Expressway on Sohan as well.

The protesters attacked the children and women in private vehicles and looted goods from the trucks.