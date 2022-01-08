UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Along With 3 Daughters, Son Dies In Murree

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police officer along with 3 daughters, son dies in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A Police officer who was trapped in Murree after snowstorm last night, has died along with his three daughters and a son, informed Police spokesman here Saturday.

However, he further informed that the deceased's wife and a son were at home in Islamabad.

ASP Kohsar Benish, SHO Kohsar were present at the house of the deceased's ASI Naveed Iqbal and late Police Officer was posted at Kohsar police station.

The late ASI was a resident of Dadhial village, Chakwal district, Talagang.

Islamabad Police is standing by the family in this difficult time, IG Islamabad said and expressed deep sorrow over the demise. All possible cooperation will be extended to the family of the late ASI, IG Islamabad added.

Islamabad Police is in touch with Rawalpindi Administration to extend cooperation in relief measures after heavy snow fall, the IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis said adding that Islamabad police rescue team is also assisting in relief operation at Murree.

Three ambulances of Islamabad police have rushed to Murree to collect the dead body of ASI and his family. In the wee hours, two officer of Islamabad police have also left for Murree.

Heavy contingent of police is deployed at Bahra Kahu on Murree Expressway.

Islamabad police officers were also present on road to guide the tourists and to maintain traffic.

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Snow Police Station Murree Road Died Wife Traffic Guide Rawalpindi Chakwal Talagang Family All IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

42 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

50 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

48 minutes ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

48 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

51 minutes ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.