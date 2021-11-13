Police Officer among five injured in Quetta blast

At least five people including an official of police and a child were injured in blast at Madina Colony near first stop Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :At least five people including an official of police and a child were injured in blast at Madina Colony near first stop Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to spokesman of CTD, unknown suspects attached improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with a motorbike and parked it near the road for targeting Eagle Squad Police personnel which went off when the police personnel was crossing the area.

As a result, an police officer among five people received injuries and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The CTD spokesman said police could not be scared by such cowardly acts of terrorism. Balochistan Police/ CTD will continue operations against terrorists till their elimination from the province.

He said Balochistan Police would make supreme sacrifices to protect people of Balochistan from terrorism.

Further investigate was underway.